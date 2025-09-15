Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Exit Hand-in-Hand From a Cocktail Party in New York City, PHOTOS

Power couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid recently looked adorable in New York City (NYC), as they stepped out for a date. Returning from a party, both of them rocked their stylish looks, capturing everyone’s attention.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid clicked at date night

On September 14, 2025, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were snapped by paparazzi as they walked out of a cocktail party hand-in-hand. Both were all smiles as they got photographed, keeping their fashion game at its peak.

Cooper sported a stylish, casual black shirt with a blue undertone, paired with black trousers and matching shoes. He kept his shirt slightly unbuttoned, revealing a long silver chain, and adding to his sharp yet relaxed look.

On the other hand, Gigi donned an eye-catching dress featuring patterns and textures. The dress was accessorized with detailed beads and fringes. Moreover, her entire look was completed with silver earrings, metallic heels, and a brown mini handbag.

See the pictures here:

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid initially sparked dating rumors in 2023 and have continued to be spotted together on various occasions. Recently, the couple made headlines amid speculations about having troubles in their relationship.

According to a report by RadarOnline, neither of them is expected to tie the wedding knot anytime soon. Reportedly, Cooper is said to be terrified of marriage, which is believed to be the reason for the delay. However, the couple appears to have shut down the rumors after being snapped together, looking happy and connected.

Bradley Cooper’s upcoming films

Bradley Cooper was recently seen in the DC Studios’ movie Superman, directed by James Gunn. The film, which marked David Corenswet's debut as Clark Kent/Superman, featured Cooper as Jor-El, Superman’s biological father.

Looking ahead, the filmmaker will be appearing in a key role for the movie Is This Thing On?, which he has co-written and directed. The film follows the story of Alex and Tess, a couple who have decided to end their marriage while maintaining a friendly relationship.

The story explores how they co-parent their two sons as divorced parents while navigating personal growth and change. Featuring Will Arnett and Laura Dern as co-leads, the film has Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, and others in important roles.

