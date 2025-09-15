A '100 percent Vijayism' film is coming, says Jana Nayagan editor about Thalapathy Vijay's alleged final movie

Thalapathy Vijay will soon appear in the lead role for the political action drama Jana Nayagan. Now, the movie’s editor, Pradeep E. Raghav, recently praised the film, calling it a “100% Vijayism” venture.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to be a complete actioner for the superstar

Speaking with Movie Buff, editor Pradeep revealed how he cannot reveal much about the film, joking he risks being thrown out of the project. However, he emphasized that the film will be a complete Thalapathy Vijay package.

In his own words, “If I say anything about Jana Nayagan, they will throw me out of the movie. But there are many exciting things to say. I am also waiting anxiously. So, there should be a time for that. The movie is coming out well. It will be 100% Vijayism in the movie. The movie has a lot of elements for that.”

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama, rumored to feature Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing co-leads, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the musical tracks and background scores. This marks his 5th collaboration with Vijay after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Looking ahead, the film is slated to release on January 9, 2026, and the Jana Nayagan makers will likely conduct their audio launch event in Malaysia on December 27, 2025. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Interestingly, it was recently confirmed that Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi will clash with Jana Nayagan at the box office for Pongal 2026. The Sudha Kongara directorial is scheduled for release on January 14, 2025, just 5 days after the Vijay film’s release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s recent movie

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the spy action entertainer, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film explores the story of Gandhi, a former spy agent coping with the loss of his son, Jeeva.

However, on a fateful day, Gandhi reunites with his son. Just when everything seems to be going well, it is revealed that Jeeva is more than what meets the eye, harboring a sinister plan. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s bungalow decorated with flowers as they welcome their newborn baby boy