Meet Huma Qureshi's alleged fiancé Rachit Singh, who is a top acting coach for Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi is turning heads amid rumors of being engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rachit Singh. According to several reports, Rachit recently proposed to Huma during an intimate ceremony.

But who is Rachit Singh? Let’s take a look at Huma Qureshi’s rumored fiancé and learn more about him.

Who is Huma Qureshi’s alleged beau, Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh is an acting coach known for working with several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. In addition to training prolific actors, Rachit is also recognized for his role in the primetime Hindi-language soap opera, Karmma Calling.

The show, which is available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar (formerly Disney+Hotstar), is the remake of ABC’s Revenge, starring Madeleine Stowe and Emily VanCamp of Marvel fame. The original series was itself based on the classic French novel The Count of Monte Cristo, written by Alexandre Dumas.

Karmma Calling featured actress Raveena Tandon and Namrata Sheth and followed the story of a woman who returns to an affluent beachside town to seek revenge on the people who wronged her father 20 years ago.

Rachit Singh played the role of Vedang in the show, alongside a cast that included Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Viraf Patel, and many more in the lead roles.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh

Both Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh are yet to confirm their engagement. However, it has been reported that the longtime couple was spotted together at an intimate ceremony in the USA, where Rachit is said to have proposed to the actress.

According to Hindustan Times, Huma has said yes, but is still deciding when to make the public announcement.

The speculations surrounding their union intensified when their mutual friend Akasa Singh reportedly congratulated the couple with a post. The post is said to have been captioned, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” but is unavailable now.

Interestingly, Huma and Rachit were seen together at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran in 2024, sparking curiosity among fans.

