Lokah Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer hits Rs 250 crore worldwide, chase to beat L2 Empuraan begins

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, the latest Malayalam movie, is witnessing a dream run at the box office. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, the superhero action movie has achieved a new milestone today at the worldwide box office.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the movie stormed past the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It took just 19 days to achieve this incredible feat. Currently, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is the second biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema, both locally and globally.

Talking about its Kerala box office, the movie has already crossed the Rs 90 crore mark and is now marching towards the Rs 100 crore club. It also emerged as the second Malayalam film to record Rs 50 crore plus in the rest of India.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra targets #1 spot, chase begins for dethroning L2: Empuraan

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer movie is now chasing the No. 1 spot among the top-grossing Malayalam movies at the worldwide box office. It is expected to storm past the lifetime earnings of Mohanlal’s biggest blockbuster L2: Empuraan (Rs 265 crore) in a couple of days.

The real question is: Can Lokah Chapter One- Chandra become the first-ever Malayalam movie to score the triple century? Going by the current trends, the superhero movie definitely has the potential to achieve this feat, depending on how it performs further in the fourth and fifth weeks.

Top 5 biggest grossers of Malayalam cinema worldwide:

Movies Box Office L2 Empuraan Rs 265 crore (approx) Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs 250 crore plus (est.) Manjummel Boys Rs 242.25 crore Thudarum Rs 235 crore (approx.) 2018 Rs 174.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

