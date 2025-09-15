VIDEO: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s bungalow decorated with flowers as they welcome their newborn baby boy

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, 2025. Lavanya was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, September 14, and fans got a glimpse of the couple returning home with their newborn. The couple’s Hyderabad bungalow has been beautifully decorated with marigold flowers to celebrate the arrival of the little one.

A video posted by a paparazzo shows Varun Tej carefully cradling the baby while Lavanya Tripathi walks beside him. Also present were Varun’s mother, Padmaja, along with their security team and staff. Another video highlights the house’s gate covered entirely in marigold flowers. The family arrived in two separate cars.

Here’s what the family shared

The couple had previously announced the birth of their baby on social media. Following the announcement, veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself holding the newborn, writing, “Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. May your love and blessings always surround our child.”

Varun Tej’s sister, Niharika Konidela, also posted a heartfelt picture of herself holding the baby along with a family photo. She wrote, “Welcome home, Best friend. 10.09.25. Tiny hands holding a big piece of my heart.” Their cousin, Sai Durgha Tej, shared, “Meet the newest and cutest member of our boys squad. Congratulations.” Another cousin, Ram Charan, expressed his joy, writing, “Dear Varun and Lavanya, Huge congrats on your precious little one. I'm so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring you both and our family immense joy and happiness. God bless you 3.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s journey to parenthood

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi dated for several years before getting engaged in a private ceremony in June 2023 in Hyderabad. They married later that year, in November, in Tuscany. Earlier in May 2025, the couple shared the news of expecting their first child, writing on social media, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.”

