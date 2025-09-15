OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's film records a solid pre-sales of USD 1.50 million, 10 days to go for release

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, OG (They Call Him OG), is hitting the cinemas soon. The movie continues to witness terrific advance sales at the North American box office, indicating a disruptive opening day. Directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, OG is seen as the next big Telugu release, which is likely to make a grand comeback of the powerstar Pawan Kalyan in his true avatar, post the failure of his last few ventures.

Talking about OG's advance sales in North America, the movie has already crossed the USD 1.50 million mark. The movie sold over 52,000 tickets as of 8 AM, September 15.

OG expects a big boost this week, targets USD 2 million plus advance sales

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, OG has a solid buzz and hype among the audience. The movie is expected to see a big surge in its advance sales this week, as AMC cinemas are expected to open the pre-bookings soon.

Going by the current trends, the Pawan Kalyan starrer action drama will easily cross the USD 2 million mark in North American pre-sales. It is to be seen if the movie can hit the USD 2.5 million mark before the premiere day. With 10 days still to go for the release, OG has a good chance of leveraging the hype further with its trailer and other promotional assets. The movie is likely to storm over one of the biggest pre-sales for an Indian film in North America.

Face off between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi

For the unversed, the action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan in pivotal roles. It is marketed as an on-screen face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi with promos dubbed as OG vs Omi. The movie releases in theaters on 25 September, with US premieres on 24 September. Now all eyes are on its initial word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to impress the fans, OG will ensure a historic comeback of Pawan Kalyan at the box office.

