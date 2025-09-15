Dashavatar Box Office 1st Monday: Dilip Prabhavalkar's film jumps 50 percent on Monday, gears up for a massive Tuesday

Dilip Prabhavalkar’s latest outing, Dashavatar, is performing very well at the box office. The Marathi suspense thriller was released in cinemas on September 12. It debuted with Rs 50 lakh on its opening day and recorded a good spike on Saturday and Sunday, making a sum of Rs 3.75 crore in its opening weekend.

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the movie recorded a solid hold on its first Monday, with 50 percent higher collections than the opening day. Estimates suggest that the movie has collected another Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking the total cume to Rs 4.75 crore net in India.

Dashavatar set to see a big jump on Tuesday

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar is expected to record a big surge in its collections on Tuesday due to the subsidized ticket prices in cinemas.

The Marathi movie opened to a positive reception, which is visible in its excellent box office performance. Dashavatar is likely to keep gaining traction further and end its opening week on a high note. If the movie continues to perform well, it will emerge as a clean hit venture at the box office and will end the dearth of a successful film for the Marathi film industry. For the record, the last Marathi hit film was Jarann, released in June 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 4.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

