The Bengal Files Box Office 2nd Weekend: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film continues low yet steady run, collects Rs 12.50 crore in 10 days

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is witnessing a steady run at the box office. Though the movie hasn't picked up the way it was intended, it is definitely performing decently, considering its low-yet-steady box office trends.

Released on September 5, the period drama set against the backdrop of the Noakhali riots, the movie opened with Rs 1.35 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 9.65 crore net. It further crossed the Rs 10 crore mark while entering the second weekend, followed by nominal jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bengal Files adds Rs 2.85 crore in second weekend, cume hits Rs 12.50 crore

Starring an ensemble star cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others. The Bengal Files added Rs 2.85 crore to the tally in its second weekend.

For the record, it minted Rs 75 lakh on the second Friday, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 1.00 crore on the second Sunday, taking the total 10-day cume to Rs 12.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is near the Rs 15 crore mark. The movie needs to continue with its steady box office run for a couple of weeks in order to reach a reasonable figure. However, it will have to face Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 from the upcoming weekend, which is expected to dent its business. If the movie manages to survive the upcoming releases, it will ensure a long run at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.75 crore 9 Rs 1.10 crore 10 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

