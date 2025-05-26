Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 10 India Box Office: Tom Cruise-led continues steady trend on 2nd Monday, nets Rs 2.5 crore

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is holding steady in its second week in Indian cinemas. On Day 10 (second Monday), the film collected an estimated Rs 2.5 crore net, pushing its India total to Rs 71 crore. The action-packed espionage thriller saw an expected dip from its second weekend spike but continued to maintain a firm grip in theaters, especially in urban pockets.

Here’s the film’s day-wise collection breakdown so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore Day 6 Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore Day 10 Total Rs 71.00 crore

For those not in the loop, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is also the last one and brings the long-running saga of Ethan Hunt to a high-octane close. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film features returning cast members Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny. Cruise reprises his role as the aforementioned IMF agent who, this time, races to prevent a rogue AI known as The Entity from triggering a global catastrophe.

After a strong opening of Rs 15 crore plus and sustaining momentum over its two day weekend, collecting Rs 31.25 crore in two days, MI8 experienced weekday drops but rebounded with Rs 7 crore on its second Saturday. It matched its second Saturday numbers on 2nd Sunday.

Despite its hefty reported production budget of USD 300 to 400 million, The Final Reckoning has grossed USD 190 million globally so far, with India contributing the above-stated share to its overseas tally.

The film has received positive reviews, with critics praising its ambitious scale and Cruise’s commitment to the franchise. The lifetime commercial expectations at present are around USD 550 million.

Coming back to the film's India performance, we’ll have to see if it can emerge as the highest grossing installment of the decades-spanning adventure in India as well. Currently, Dead Reckoning Part One holds the crown with a Rs 106 crore net collection in the market. Although it looks unlikely for MI8 to trump MI7, we can't ignore the fact that nothing is impossible for Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning plays in theatres now.

