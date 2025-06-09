China Box Office: The Final Reckoning crosses Dead Reckoning on 2nd Sunday; All set to become 1st Hollywood film to cross USD 50 million since Venom

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is having a solid run at the global box office if you ignore its production budget that's expected to be in the tune of USD 300 million excluding the marketing expenses that would also amount to more or less USD 75-100 million. After its 3rd weekend at the US box office, the Tom Cruise starrer stands at around USD 453 million and the trend of the movie suggests a finish of around USD 600 million, if not more.

Almost all markets, including the domestic market, for MI-8 have delivered as per the pre-release expectations. The most visible mark up in collections over the predicessor is coming from China where The Final Reckoning has crossed Dead Reckoning in 10 days flat. After 10 days, the total stands at just under USD 50 million and the trend suggests a lifetime in the vicinity of USD 70 million. That would mean a solid over-40 percent growth from the last Mission Impossible movie that failed to cross USD 50 million back in 2023.

The China market for Hollywood films isn't like it used to be. Mission: Impossible, as a franchise, peaked with Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The collections put up by Dead Reckoning and also The Final Reckoning, will be a fraction of what Fallout managed pre-pandemic. Hollywood films have been affected in China to the extent that the last movie before The Final Reckoning that actually managed to gross USD 50 million is Venom: The Last Dance, way back in late 2024. The last genuine Hollywood success in China is Alien: Romulus. Romulus' China collections managed to match its domestic collections. Not many films managed to do that back in the days, forget now.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is a respectable end to the franchise, talking purely with respect to box office. It could have been worse given how Dead Reckoning crumpled because of the Barbenheimer phenomenon that took the world by storm. This time around too, M:I clashed with a much bigger film than itself, Lilo And Stitch. The live-actioner is on course to cross a billion dollars worldwide and emerge as one of the most profitable movies in recent memory.

You can watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tom Cruise and his movies.

