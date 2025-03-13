Most Profitable Bollywood Movies Of 2025 So Far: Chhaava tops, other movies get aided by non-theatrical rights

It's been three months since 2025, and Bollywood has seen various kinds of releases. While Sky Force and Chhaava were the two big movies till now, the next tentpole Hindi movie is Sikandar, ready to explode at the box office on Eid 2025. Here's taking a look at the most profitable Bollywood movies so far!

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. The historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar is all set to smash Rs 500 crore net in India this weekend. With such a terrific run, the movie emerged as the most profitable movie of 2025.

Looking at its trends, the period drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is likely to collect over Rs 550 crore net in its lifetime. The worldwide gross could be around Rs 750 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

No movie other than Chhaava could bag a Clean Hit verdict at the box office so far. A few low budget movies turned profitable for the makers, thanks to the non-theatrical returns despite ending as a flop/disaster at the box office.

All eyes are now on the box office fate of John Abraham's The Diplomat and Salman Khan's Sikandar. While the former is releasing in cinemas this weekend and is expected to open low, the latter will be released on Eid 2025 weekend. It will be interesting to see how these movies perform at the box office. For the unversed, the Salman Khan movie has already recovered 80% of its production cost by the non-theatrical returns alone.

