Are Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reuniting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna 2? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan reunited last night at Aamir’s residence for a special pre-birthday celebration ahead of his 60th milestone. Fans were thrilled to witness the iconic trio under one roof. Meanwhile, reports suggest that amid the celebrations, Salman and Aamir engaged in a discussion about the possibility of a sequel to the beloved cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, sparking excitement among movie lovers.

According to a source quoted by India Today, the three Khans engaged in a lively conversation during their gathering. Aamir reportedly brought up the idea of a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna while chatting with Salman Khan. The discussion about a possible reunion for the film gained traction, especially with director Rajkumar Santoshi also present at Aamir’s residence, further fueling speculation about the much-anticipated follow-up.

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna is gearing up for a grand theatrical re-release in April 2025. Nostalgia is running high among fans. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 1994 comedy-action film, featuring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, has left an enduring mark on Indian cinema.

Though it struggled at the box office upon release, the film has since gained cult status, cherished for its humor and iconic performances. Aamir and Salman’s impeccable comic timing and on-screen chemistry continue to make it a favorite among movie lovers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, an action-packed thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, where he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. The film is set to begin shooting in Mumbai around May/June 2025, followed by extensive schedules in Europe.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy filming Sitaare Zameen Par, and Salman Khan is preparing for the release of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Set to hit theaters this Eid, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and marks Salman’s return as a lead actor after Tiger 3 (2023).

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!