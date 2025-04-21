Odela 2 India Box Office 1st Weekend: Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural thriller registers poor collections; grosses Rs 2.50 crore in 4 days

Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead along with Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha, is the latest Telugu release. Directed by Ashok Teja, the movie couldn't impress the audience and failed to get the much-needed traction at the box office.

Odela 2 registers poor run in opening weekend; set for an unfortunate end

Released in cinemas on Thursday (April 17), skipping a regular Friday release, the supernatural thriller opened with a mere Rs 75 lakh at the box office. The movie didn't show any signs of growth and wrapped its opening weekend of four days on a disappointing note. The Tamannaah Bhatia movie could only gross a total of Rs 2.50 crore in four days of its run at the Telugu box office.

Going by the poor trends, Odela 2 is heading towards an unfortunate end at the box office. The movie is performing so badly that it will struggle to even recover its release expenses. The Tamannaah starrer movie will end up being a big disaster by the end of its theatrical run.

For the unversed, its prequel was an OTT release where it received a decent response from the audience. The makers tried to encash the supernatural thriller by spinning it into a franchise, however, the sequel fell flat on the face.

Odela 2 in cinemas

