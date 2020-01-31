Panga Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer bombs at ticket windows; Earns Rs 1.10 crore
Panga box office report day 7 is here. Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha starrer has failed to lure the audience. The movie has been earning around a crore or so since day 3. And day 7 i.e. Thursday, the sports drama has managed to mint just Rs 1 crore 10 lakhs, as per Box Office India. The film is getting tough competition from both Street Dancer and Tanhaji. For the unversed, on day 1, the movie earned a sum of 2 crore and earnings doubles on Saturday and Sunday. On day 2 and 3, it collected Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 5.50 crore. The 7-day total comes to Rs 16.50 crore. The movie's first-week collection is even duller than Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's week 1 numbers.
On the other hand, Street Dancer has garnered a good sum and even entered the Rs 50 crore club. The movie's 7-day total is Rs 52 crore 50 lakhs which is three times more than Panga's collection. Also, we have to note that Panga was allotted lesser screens that is around 1500 while Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer received around 3000 screens. With three movies releasing today i.e. Gul Makai, Happy Hardy and Heer and Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, Panga's week 2 collection will be lower than the first week. Speaking of the movie, the same is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie follows the life of a Kabbadi player, who wants to restart her career post marriage and motherhood.
Check out the day-wise collection break up of Panga movie right below.
Day 1, Friday - 2,00,00,000
Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000
Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000
Day 4, Monday- 1,25,00,000
Day 5, Tuesday- 1, 20,00, 000
Day 6, Wednesday- 1, 20, 00, 000
Day 7, Thursday- 1, 10, 00, 000
Total Panga movie box office collection- Rs 16.50 crore
