Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collection of Jaat, Kesari 2, The Bhootnii, Raid 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf

After Sikandar’s disappointing box office performance, all eyes are on the April and May releases. Here’s taking a look at the opening day box office predictions of Jaat, Kesari 2, The Bhootnii, Raid 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Sunny Deol is returning to the silver screen with a south-style mass actioner drama, Jaat, after the super success of Gadar 2. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10. Based on the current hype and buzz around the movie, Pinkvilla predicts its opening day of around Rs 10 crore.

The next exciting April 2025 release is Kesari 2. Slated to release on April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, the courtroom drama is based on the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the leading roles. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it has built a good buzz among the audience after releasing a few promotional assets, including the film teaser. As per the buzz, Kesari 2 is expected to open with a figure of Rs 7 crore. The figure is subject to vary depending on the upcoming assets from the movie.

Kesari 2 is releasing along with Sanjay Dutt’s horror-comedy The Bhootnii. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii is likely to take an opening of Rs 2 crore at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see how the Sanjay Dutt starrer performs against the Akshay Kumar starrer courtroom drama.

Up next is Raid 2, where Ajay Devgn will return in his much-loved character of Amay Patnayak. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The makers have already released its teaser along with a few film posters, and the response is overwhelming. Since it also has the benefit of the sequel factor, the movie is expected to do solid business at the box office. Pinkvilla predicts Raid 2 to open at around Rs 13 crore at the box office.

Soon after Raid 2, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are all set to grace the silver screens with a romantic-comedy. Titled Bhool Chuk Maaf, the movie is slated to hit the screens on May 9. Though it's very early to predict the box office potential of a mid-May release, the movie should open somewhere around Rs 3 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

