After a record-breaking start of Rs 65 crore in Hindi, the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuing with its strong run at the box office. According to very early trends, the Allu Arjun starrer is looking to collect in the range of Rs 46.00 crore to Rs 51.00 crore on the second day, taking the 2-day total collection to Rs 113 crore. The business saw an expected dip, however with the weekend to come, the film will be looking to capitalize on the strong start and be in the North of Rs 225 crore mark in 4 days flat.

Pushpa 2 is doing roaring business in the mass belts, and the drop has primarily come in the multiplexes due to the working Friday factor. The bookings are strong for the weekend, which is always a positive sign. The four-day business will be chasing the record of Jawan, which clocked a little under Rs 250 crore in the extended weekend. The drop on the second day is in the vicinity of 25 to 30 percent as per very early trends, and the film has the potential to bridge the gap with strong performance in the late evening and night shows. The national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - have collected Rs 15.05 crore on Friday at 3 PM, as compared to Rs 21.00 crore on Thursday at 3 PM, indicating a 28 percent dip in business, though the gap might narrow in evening and night shows.

The hold is excellent, and if Pushpa 2 somehow manages to stay above the Rs 50 crore mark based on the evening and night shows, it could become the first in history to score half century or more on four consecutive days. These are still early days, but the road to the Rs 500 crore club looks clear for now with no competition until the Christmas weekend.

The initial word of mouth is positive, especially in the mass belts, and the tier 2 and tier 3 centres could carry the film in long run to a historic number. The hold in collections on Monday will tell us about the legs of Pushpa 2 in the long run. These are insane numbers, more so because they are coming in with little or no contribution from the Southern belt, where the original version is running to packed houses, leaving nothing for the Hindi dubbed.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 65 crore

Friday: Rs 48 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 113 crore (Expected)

