Pushpa is not a national phenomenon anymore as Allu Arjun has gone global with the release of the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2. The film has surpassed all expectations on the first day, as very early trends indicate a global opening day in the range of Rs 245 crore to Rs 260 crore, depending on the final business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film went in a wild-fire mode at the box-office on the opening day all across the board – be it India or Overseas – resulting in a record-breaking start.

According to very early trends, Pushpa 2 is aiming at an opening day gross around the Rs 180 crore mark in India (including Rs 11 crore from previews), with a large chunk of contribution coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and North India, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. On the international front, Pushpa 2 is eyeing at a start in the vicinity of USD 8.00 million (INR 68 crore).

The film has secured the biggest start of all time for an Indian Film at the worldwide box office by surpassing the previous best, Bahubali 2, which earned Rs 200 crore upon its release in 2017. The record stood tall for 7 long years, and it’s finally out of the window as Allu Arjun has taken charge as Pushpa Raj. Pushpa 2 has topped the previous record by a very strong margin of 25 per-cent, and this could stay on the #1 spot for a long time now. An all time record is almost locked for Pushpa 2 (Hindi) as well, though we can say this with surity only once actuals come in,

These are still the estimates based on very early trends and the actuals could turn out to be higher than the projections depending on circuit-wise data we get early on Friday morning. It’s a monstrous start, establishing Allu Arjun as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian Cinema, as the audience resonates the character of Pushpa with AA.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates, as we will be bringing out a detailed global territorial breakdown of Pushpa 2 soon.

