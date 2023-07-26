Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Preview: Ranveer, Alia film runtime, screen count, and opening day

Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The film celebrates 25 years of Karan Johar and is keenly awaited by the audience and industry alike. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes (168 minutes).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to release on 3200 plus screens

The film is expected to see a wide release across India on over 3200 screens, with showcasing targeting the multiplexes all across the board. The advance bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened on Monday and the response has been decent with the sales gaining momentum from Tuesday evening. Numerically, the Karan Johar directorial has sold approximately 25,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – as off Wednesday at 6 pm. It is expected to close the day around the 30,000 mark and will be targeting final sales in the vicinity of 65,000 to 75,000 tickets in the three chains. The bookings will essentially end up being in the range of films like Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000 tickets) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar (73,000 tickets), marginally above the likes of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (56,000 tickets), and Vikram Vedha (60,000 tickets). Jug Jugg Jeeyo and SatyaPrem Ki Katha had sold 57,000 and 58,000 tickets respectively. MovieMax chain on the other hand has sold around 800 tickets for the opening day, and is expected to end up with over 1600 tickets by Thursday evening.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will target Rs 12 crore start

On the opening day front, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will be looking at a day one in the range of Rs 11.50 to 13.50 crore, with multiplexes dominating the business. It would be a decent result for the family love story on a non-holiday however, the hopes then would be on the reports to be on the positive side leading to big gains over the weekend. That being said, ideally, a Karan Johar film with this star-cast should have targeted a start in the North of Rs 15 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is what one would term a typical Saturday film in the pre-pandemic times and with the market scenario improving over the last few months, the big jumps should come on Saturday and Sunday.

If the walk-ins through the day are strong, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will aim at a start in the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar range i.e. around Rs 14 crore. However, a lot depends on the audience’s word of mouth as a positive chatter will ensure conversation into ticket sales for the evening and night shows in the metros. RRKPKK is essentially a love story against the backdrop of families and the hope would also be on the talk to penetrate into the mass belts through the weekend as that would give the film better legs in the long run.

