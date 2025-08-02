71st National Awards: Gauri Khan is ‘ready to brag’ as husband Shah Rukh Khan, 'favourites' Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar bag big wins

The 71st National Awards were announced by the Indian government, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar bagging the awards for Best Actor, Actress, and Best Popular Film, respectively. As fans celebrate the win, Gauri Khan penned a short note, feeling proud of them.

Gauri Khan pens a loving note for SRK, Rani Mukerji & Karan Johar

Advertisement

Taking to her social media handle, Gauri Khan shared a couple of pictures alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar. As she unveiled her excitement, she wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts. When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!”

Check out the post by Gauri Khan:

Congratulatory words for Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar have been flowing in from all sides. Recently, KJo himself took to his social media handle to express love for SRK and Rani.

In a post, the filmmaker said, “Shah Rukh Khan bhai… this has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only a testament to what an exceptional actor you are.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Karan called Rani the queen of every screen and said, “Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it.”

Here’s Karan Johar’s loving post for SRK & Rani Mukerji:

71st National Awards

For those unaware, the 71st National Awards were announced recently, with Shah Rukh Khan bagging the Best Actor award for his work in Jawan. The Atlee directorial is an action thriller that features the superstar in dual roles as father and son.

Alongside him, the honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for the movie 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Rani Mukerji bagged the award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Moreover, Karan Johar became the winner for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, becoming the Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen had loopholes? Director comes clean