EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan’s Indian is now a trilogy– Shankar simultaneously shoots part 2 and 3

In 1996, Kamal Haasan and Shankar collaborated on a vigilant drama, Indian, which proved to be a blockbuster of epic proportions in Tamil Nadu. It’s among the first films from the South Film Industry to have broken the regional barriers as the Hindi dubbed version, titled Hindustani, also proved to be a blockbuster in Hindi belts. The film is remembered even today for the dramatic presentation of corruption in India and was also selected as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards in 1996. Over the last 27 years, Indian has attained cult status.

Shankar simultaneously shoots for Indian 2 and Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan

In the pre-pandemic times, Shankar announced a reunion with Kamal Haasan on Indian 2 and the film ever since then has become the most awaited film at a Pan India level. The posters also spiked conversations around the return of Senapathy. The film later on ran into some financial troubles, but the forces came together to sort out all differences to treat the audience with a never seen before vigilante drama. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kamal Haasan’s Indian is now a trilogy as Shankar is simultaneously shooting for Indian 2 and Indian 3.

“Indian is the most ambitious film of Shankar and Kamal Hasaan’s career. The story and point that the duo is trying to make through Indian will leave a massive impact in society. The premise is loaded with several sub-plots and warrants two parts to reach the conclusion. It’s not a film that is forcing itself towards a two-parter. It’s the story that has naturally led Shankar and his team to shoot for Indian 2 and Indian 3 simultaneously,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the decision of splitting Indian into two parts was taken on the edit table.

The climax of Indian 2 will lead itself to Indian 3

“Shankar had 6 hours of footage for Indian and on seeing it, the entire team felt that there is a lot of potential in the subject to warrant a sequel. That’s when Shankar hit the storyboard again to split all that was shot in a very organic manner into a two-part saga. Once the footage was split into two parts, Shankar reworked it with his team of writers to have the right elevation points of introduction, interval, and climax for both films. There has been chatter in the media about Indian 2 shoot not reaching a conclusion, but that’s primarily because Shankar is enhancing the movie-watching experience for his audience by having those right elevation points in the screenplay,” the source explained.

The premise of Indian beautifully leads itself to the closure of a subplot at the end of part two, and also the beginning of a new arc for the third installment. “Almost everything is in place for Indian 3. While Indian 2 is 100 percent ready, 75 percent of Indian 3 is already shot and if all goes as planned, Indian 2 and Indian 3 will release in a span of just one year, much like PS-1 and PS-2,” the source concluded. The franchise model will also reduce the financial burden on the producers as Indian is among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema.

Indian Franchise features Kamal Haasan with Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead. Indian 2 is expected to be a big Tamil New Year release next year. The film is currently in the post-production stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.