Box Office: Looking back at R Madhavan's major theatrical successes as he gears up for Kesari 2's release

Strap: As Kesari 2 starring R. Madhavan releases soon, let’s revisit the actor’s biggest successes at the box office.

R. Madhavan is a talent who has fans spread all around the nation, whether it be in the South or North. While he made his debut as a lead in 1998 in the Kannada film industry, he has spread his talent all around India among various different states with their film industries, including the Hindi film industry.

As the actor will be seen as one of the leads in the upcoming Bollywood film Kesari Chapter 2, also starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, let’s take a look at 5 of the most successful films R. Madhavan has led in Bollywood:

1. 3 Idiots

The evergreen 3 Idiots that we know of featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan as the male leading trio of the film. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of R. Madhavan’s career. Released in 2009, the film collected Rs 201.50 crore at the box office and became an all-time blockbuster, continuing its legacy for 16 years and onwards.

2. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The Aanand L. Rai rom-com film Tanu Weds Manu Returns was released in 2015. It featured Kangana Ranaut in a double role alongside R. Madhavan as the leading duo of the film. Nearly a decade after its release, the film is considered one of the best movies of both actors’ and the director’s careers. It became a superhit at the box office by collecting Rs 148.75 crore India net.

3. Shaitaan

The much-loved black magic thriller Shaitaan, released in 2024, is one of the most recent successes of R. Madhavan. The actor played a terrifying antagonist, just as he will in his next Kesari Chapter 2. It was directed by Vikas Bahl, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala in the lead. Shaitaan collected Rs 148.50 crore, just shy of beating Tanu Weds Manu Returns, yet still became a superhit.

4. Guru

The popular Mani Ratnam drama Guru was released in 2007. This cult-classic movie featured an extraordinarily talented leading cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan. This film also saw success during its release, becoming a hit with an India net box office collection of Rs 45.5 crore.

5. Tanu Weds Manu

The prequel to the superhit Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the rom-com Tanu Weds Manu was also directed by Aanand L. Rai and featured Kangana Ranaut with R. Madhavan in the lead. Released in 2011, the film saw a positive reception from the audience. It was a hit at the box office, though not as big as its sequel. It collected Rs 38.5 crore India net in its lifetime box office run.

