Sankranthiki Vasthunam 3 Days Worldwide Box Office: Venkatesh starrer continues VICTORY march; Crosses Rs 75 crore

Sankranthiki Vasthunam directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh is enjoying a blockbuster run in theatres. It is the Sankranthi 2025 winner by a very comfortable margin. By the end of the weekend, it may be sitting very close to Rs 150 crore worldwide. There is no doubt that everyone associated with the movie, will be profiting from it, something that at times doesn't even happen for the biggest of blockbusters.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam opened to collections of close to Rs 22 crore on the opening day in India. In 3 days, the number has risen to Rs 63.50 crore. The hold is outstanding and the weekend should again see the movie put up some spellbinding numbers.

Not just in India, the Venkatesh movie is also turning it on at the overseas box office. Rs 13 crore has been nabbed by the movie in the international markets in just a span of 3 days. It looks to go ahead of Game Changer, a much bigger movie in terms of scale, budget and release size, at the international box office too.

Sankranthi 2025 isn't much different from Sankranthi 2019 if we go to see. Venkatesh, with his Sankranthiki Vasthunam director Anil Ravipudi delivered a blockbuster in the form of F2 while Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama bit the dust at the box office.

The India And Worldwide Gross Collections Of Sankranthiki Vasthunam Along With Its Share Is As Under

Advertisement

Area Gross Share AP/TS Rs. 57.05 cr. Rs. 39 crore Nizam Rs. 18.90 cr. Ceded Rs. 9.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 28.90 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.45 cr. Rs. 2.65 crore INDIA Rs. 62.50 cr. Rs. 41.65 crore OVERSEAS Rs 13.05 cr. Rs. 5.50 crore WORLDWIDE Rs 75.55 cr. Rs 47.15 crore

Sankranthiki Vasthunam plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more information on the box office of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

ALSO READ: Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Venky starrer off to a blockbuster on first day