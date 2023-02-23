Selfiee Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's comedy-drama sees low presales prior to release

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi fronted drama, Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to release across theatres in the country and outside, tomorrow. The film's trailers were well received and so were other assets of the film, like the songs and dialogue promos. The aggressive multi-city promotion campaign was well managed too. However, the film has not been able to generate the kind of buzz and curiosity that would convert to movie ticket sales. Selfiee has sold just about 6,500 tickets in the three national chains as at 10pm . By the end of the day, the number can creep upto 8,000 tickets. This number is not just lower than every other Akshay Kumar film that released in theatres last year, but is also lower than last week's release Shehzada, that sold around 30,000 tickets.

The full fledged advance bookings for Selfiee opened on Wednesday. The film is releasing in around 2,000 screens. It was a conscious decision by the makers of the film to open the advance bookings late so that the film can get a better momentum than what it would, had the advance bookings opened probably a week in prior. While the pre-bookings are low, the late opening of advance bookings is something that can prove to be instrumental with time as it certainly helps reduce the negative coverage of a film with low advance bookings, significantly. Most Akshay Kumar films see good spot bookings and this time around too, the actor will need good spot bookings to ensure a respectable day one collection, which currently seems like Rs 4 crores only.

Audiences Are Making A Clear Choice When It Comes To The Kind Of Films They Prefer To Watch On The Big Screen

The industry still has to work on the kind of films they churn out because the audience is making a clear demarcation of the films they wish to watch on the big screen and the films they can wait for, to later watch digitally. Selfiee seems to be like a film that falls in the second category and the indication is the underwhelming response to the advance bookings of this star-led film. Another thing that is facing scrutiny is the long promotional campaigns for films, that not just reduce the curiosity towards a film but also drift the essence of the film's subject matter. All certainly is not well for team Selfiee at the moment, but it is hoped that the on-the-day movement will be better, to give the film a chance to survive. The only silver lining for the film is that it won't have a release competing next week, resulting in a long open run. The next major film that comes after Selfiee will be Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in the second week of March.

You can watch Selfiee in theatres from the 24th of February, 2023.