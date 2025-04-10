Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan's theatrical comeback nets Rs 60 lakh; limps toward Rs 100 crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 12: Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025, during the Eid-ul-Fitr weekend. Headlined by Salman Khan, it was touted as one of the biggest movies of the year; however, it couldn't entertain the audiences as expected. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is limping toward the Rs 100 crore mark with a net earning of Rs 60 lakh.

Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback, earned Rs 60 lakh net in India on the second Thursday. It witnessed a noticeable drop in its business due to the arrival of Jaat in cinemas today.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar started its journey with a net collection of Rs 89.75 crore in the first week at the box office. After Week 1, the action drama earned Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 1.65 crore, Rs 1.4 crore, and Rs 1.2 crore.

The cume collection of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer now stands at Rs 98.6 crore net at the Indian box office.

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 89.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.4 crore Day 11 Rs 1.2 crore Day 12 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 98.6 crore

Sikandar, which is Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's co-production, is moving at an ultra-slow speed towards Rs 100 crore. Going by its low performance, AR Murugadoss' latest helmer will end up under this mark.

The positive factor is that the opening of his new competition, Jaat, is lower than it earned on the first day. For the uninitiated, the Salman Khan starrer collected Rs 25 crore on Day 1, and Sunny Deol's actioner has started with an opening of Rs 9 crore.

Sikandar in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

