Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan's film nets Rs 1.2 cr on second Wednesday; to compete with Sunny Deol's Jaat

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is running on a low level at the box office. The action drama features Salman in the titular role of Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar. Rashmika is cast as his on-screen wife, Saisri Rajkot. Sikandar earned Rs 1.2 crore on the second Wednesday before it competed with Jaat.

Advertisement

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has been maintaining a lacklustre performance since its release. On Day 11, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer fetched Rs 1.2 crore net at the Indian box office.

Sikandar collected Rs 89.75 crore in the opening week. This was followed by Rs 4 crore on Day 8, Rs 1.65 crore on Day 9, and Rs 1.4 crore on Day 10, respectively.

The cume collection of Sikandar stands at Rs 98 crore. It requires Rs 2 crore more to touch the Rs 100 crore mark.

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 89.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.4 crore Day 11 Rs 1.2 crore Total Rs 98 crore

Meanwhile, Sikandar will compete with Jaat tomorrow. The mass action drama has to improve its performance to be able to sustain itself well at the box office while locking horns with the Sunny Deol-starrer. Sikandar has received negative word of mouth from cinephiles.

Sikandar is currently the third highest grosser of Bollywood this year so far. Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film, Chhaava, which will end at Rs 555 crore net business, is in the first spot. At Rs 109 crore net earnings, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner, Sky Force, stands in the second position.

Advertisement

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's first collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. While the Tamil filmmaker is best known for Ghajini in Bollywood, the actress has lately worked in movies like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you watched this latest Salman Khan film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.