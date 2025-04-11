Sikandar Day 13 Box Office Trends: Salman Khan’s film continues to run low on demand; gets affected by new releases

Sikandar Day 13 Box Office: Salman Khan’s most recent action entertainer, Sikandar, was released on Eid. It marked the first collaboration of Salman Khan with director AR Murugadoss, leading to the rise of huge expectations from the duo. The film received a highly negative reception, leading to its downfall post the Eid holiday period. It is currently running in its second week, soon to enter the third, with no sign of growth at the box office.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has not shown any exceptional performance till now in theaters and it isn’t expected to, especially after a new release in the form of Sunny Deol’s Jaat taking away a huge number of screens from the film.

As for its trending on Day 13, this Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-led entertainer is expected to collect Rs 50L India nett, a minor downfall from its Day 12 total of Rs 60L India nett. The current 12-day cume of Sikandar is Rs 98.6 crore in India nett and is eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark at a very slow pace. As per its current trend, the theatrical run of this A.R. Murugadoss' directorial would surely end below this mark.

Sikandar grossed Rs 89.75 crore in India net in its first week. Post that, it has not come anywhere near the figure in week 2. At the same pace, its lifetime India net could end up possibly lower than the last Eid release of Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

After the disappointing run of this Salman Khan action entertainer, two projects for the actor are being developed simultaneously. The first one is Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the sequel to his 2015 classic Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The second one is a two-hero action entertainer co-starring Sanjay Dutt titled Ganga Ram.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you, featuring a huge cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Prateik Smita Patil in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

