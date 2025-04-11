Sikandar 12 Days Worldwide Box Office: Salman Khan's action drama nears its end; eyes Rs 175 crore finish

Salman Khan's latest release, Sikandar, was released in cinemas on the occasion of Eid 2025. Billed as one of the biggest movies of Hindi cinema this year, its box office performance turned out to be a massive disappointment. The movie reached its final legs in just 12 days of release.

Sikandar adds Rs 1.40 crore on Day 12; Cume inches closer to finish line

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar couldn't impress the audience with its storyline and screenplay. The movie met with outright negative reviews, which hampered its business to a larger extent.

As per estimates, the action drama could add Rs 1.40 crore to the tally on Day 12, taking the total worldwide gross to Rs 174.90 crore. The movie will soon close its global theatrical run.

The movie emerged as one of the lowest box office earners of Salman Khan. It is a bigger flop than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be interesting to see how the Megastar reinvents himself and bounces back in his vintage avatar.

Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:

Days Gross India Collections Day 1 Rs 50.25 crore Day 2 Rs 44.50 crore Day 3 Rs 28.50 crore Day 4 Rs 13 crore Day 5 Rs 8 crore Day 6 Rs 6.50 crore Day 7 Rs 7.50 crore Day 8 Rs 8.50 crore Day 9 Rs 2.50 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 1.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 174.90 crore

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched this Salman Khan film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

