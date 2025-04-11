Jaat Day 2 Box Office Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s actioner eyes to net Rs 6.75 crore on its first Friday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 2: Sunny Deol’s latest action entertainer, Jaat, hit the big screens recently on April 10, 2025. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, along with Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, as part of the leading cast. Running with a decent response on Day 2, the mass action thriller is expected to collect Rs 6.5 - 7 crore on Day 2.

From the first day onwards, Jaat has received a mixed to positive reception from the audience, elevating the film through spot bookings. The film continues to perform well enough after an opening day India net of Rs 9 crore. As per early estimates, this Sunny Deol starrer is currently eyeing a Rs 6.5 - 7 crore net for Day 2.

Jaat’s pull on the ground audience is at a moderate pace like it's Day 1, but the slight fall on Day 2 is attributed largely to the weekday factor. As the film was a Thursday release, a drop on a working Friday is always expected. Meanwhile, the upcoming weekend will undoubtedly result in a boost for its numbers.

Most of the collection is driven by tier 2 and 3 centers like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, and Central India. In these territories, a mass film like Jaat is always expected to do decently well enough despite what the pre-sales results show. While this hype could have been elevated with better-supporting assets like the songs, it is currently being led by the leading star presence of Sunny Deol.

Jaat marks the much-awaited comeback of Sunny Deol in his action-filled avatar nearly two years after he delivered one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters, Gadar 2. While the 2023 film brought back Sunny Deol as one of the top names in the industry, it's a matter of time before we know if that will remain the same after Jaat. As the film attracts a larger audience over the opening weekend, public word-of-mouth will later determine its fate.

