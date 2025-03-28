Box Office: Can Salman Khan-led Sikandar outshine Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie Ghajini? We analyze

Sikandar and Ghajini have one factor in common, i.e. both the films are helmed by AR Murugadoss. These movies are led by two famous Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan respectively. As Sikandar is all set to knock our doors, we are analyzing if it can outperform Aamir's blockbuster movie, Ghajini. Let's decode.

Can Sikandar Outperform Ghajini?

AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial venture, Sikandar has high hopes to perform well at the box office. As Salman Khan is making his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years, fans are anticipating the film to emerge a successful venture. It is expected to open in the range of Rs 30 crore on Sunday.

Sikandar would easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark due to Salman's superstardom and has the potential to enter Rs 200 crore club. It is yet to be seen if it can achieve this feat in lifetime or not.

Meanwhile, Ghajini, which hit the screens on December 25, 2008, earned Rs 9 crore on its opening day. Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer netted a business of Rs 114 crore at the Indian box office. The 2008 movie was an official remake of Murugadoss' Tamil film of the same name and emerged a blockbuster.

This is to note that Ghajini was released on Thursday and Sikandar is arriving on Sunday. Aamir Khan's headliner had a four-day long extended opening weekend. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's movie has one day to record a respectable opening. It will still bring better opening day business than the 2008 movie.

Sikandar is arriving on Eid and Ghajini was a Christmas release. Salman's movie is expected to receive a boost in its footfalls on the occasion. Keeping these factors in mind, it seems that Sikandar can outshine the performance of Ghajini.

A Brief About Sikandar's Expectations

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is building its hype with promotions ahead of its release. The makers recently unveiled its trailer which boosted its buzz among cinephiles. However, the upcoming actioner requires better trend to have a bumper opening for a Salman Khan movie.

Can Sikandar secure a blockbuster verdict? Let's wait and watch.

