Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Salman Khan's mass action drama continues to witness drop after modest opening weekend

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 4: Sikandar arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025 on the occasion of Eid. The mass action drama stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The recently released film has been running in theaters for four days. After modest opening weekend, Sikandar has witnessed a drop in its business at the box office.

Sikandar Witnesses Another Drop After Modest Opening Weekend

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has been maintaining an average run at the box office. The mass action drama completed three days of its release and ended its opening weekend on a modest note.

Going by the morning trends, Salman Khan-starrer has witnessed another drop in its business on the fourth day. However, it is not a complete washout.

Sikandar's Box Office Performance In First Three Days

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar didn't meet its expectations on the opening day. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, the latest actioner was expected to collect in the range of Rs 30 crore. It opened at Rs 25 crore on Sunday. On the second day, Sikandar experienced a slight growth, bringing the business of Rs 27 crore net in India.

Co-produced by Salman Khan Films, Sikandar is now eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore at the box office. It is likely to achieve this feat in the first week of its release.

AR Murugadoss' directorial venture has to perform better in the coming days, considering it is a Salman Khan's headliner. Currently, the film is lagging behind Chhaava. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal's 2025 historical drama had entered Rs 100 crore club within three days.

Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and others. It marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback after two years. The superstar was previously seen in Tiger 3 in 2023.

Sikandar In Cinemas

