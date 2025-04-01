Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's fronted movie nets Rs 19.5 crore; ends opening weekend on an average note

Sikandar has completed three days of its theatrical run at the box office. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the action drama was released on March 30, 2025 on the occasion of Eid. Sikandar has completed its first weekend on an average note.

Sikandar Collects Rs 19-20 Crore On First Tuesday

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar started its journey with an opening of Rs 25 crore at the box office. For a Salman Khan movie, the opening day figures was lesser than its expected first day business, which was of over Rs 30 crore.

A day after collecting Rs 27 crore, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has fetched Rs 19-20 crore net in India. The cume opening weekend business of Sikandar now stands at Rs 71.5 crore approximately.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Sikandar:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 19.5 crore Total Rs 71.5 crore

Sikandar Eyes Rs 100 Crore; Should Hopefully Cross It In First Week

Sikandar, which has been maintaining an average hold at the box office, is eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore. Salman Khan-starrer should boost its performance in the coming days to ensure that it can enter Rs 100 crore club this week. The hold has to be better than its opening weekend.

Despite its poor word of mouth, Sikandar is currently the top preference for Hindi cinegoers. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj, Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture is the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2025 so far. While Chhaava is leading on the top spot, Sky Force is on the second position.

In the first week, Sikandar should be able to earn respectable numbers thanks to Salman's presence. Audiences especially critics have panned the film for its weak storyline.

Sikandar In Cinemas

