Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 11: Salman Khan's film maintains low hold in afternoon shows due to subdued audience interest

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 11: Sikandar, which had a high anticipation among cinephiles, has misfired at the box office. The mass action drama has received negative reception for its outdated concept and poor dialogue delivery. Starring Salman Khan in the titular role, Sikandar has continued to witness subdued interest among audiences on the 11th day.

Despite being an Eid movie and banking on Salman Khan's star power, Sikandar has maintained a low hold at the box office. Released on March 30, 2025, the mass action drama hasn't been a preferred choice of cinegoers.

Based on midday trends, on Day 11, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hasn't gained any momentum in afternoon shows. This is due to the subdued interest among audiences in watching AR Murugadoss' directorial venture.

Sikandar is likely to earn in the range of Rs 1.35 crore on the second Wednesday. Sajid Nadiadwala's production collected Rs 97 crore in 10 days at the box office.

As far as 2025 releases are concerned, Sikandar is the third-highest-grossing film in Bollywood after Chhaava and Sky Force. Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster is expected to end at Rs 555 crore net in India. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner earned a lifetime net business of Rs 109 crore during its theatrical run.

Also starring Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, it will now compete with Sunny Deol's Jaat starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sikandar, which is heading towards a disappointing end, has joined the list of Salman Khan's underperformers at the box office. The superstar has previously given flops like Antim, Dabangg 3, and London Dreams, including disasters like Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Yuvvraaj, and Salaam-E-Ishq. The box office verdict of Sikandar is yet to be determined.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

