The two Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have raked in excellent results on the opening day as the two films have collectively scored Rs 70 crore on the opening day. The collective business is the biggest first-day figure in the history of Hindi Cinema, surpassing the previous best, Jawan, which opened around the Rs 64 crore mark. Leading in the Diwali 2024 battle is Singham Again, which has collected in the range of Rs 36.00 to Rs 38.00 crore on the opening day as per early estimates, with the potential to go higher depending on the actuals from mass belt.

The Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Film led by Ajay Devgn has done the best business in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, CP, and Bihar. The film has collected approximately Rs 16.75 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis – which have contributed 45 percent to the total business as per the early estimates. Rajhans chain, which has a large chunk of properties in Gujarat, has collected Rs 1.35 crore nett for Singham Again. MovieMax on the other hand has clocked Rs 80 lakh for Singham Again. Taking all these ratios into account, the first-day business is expected to be in the range of Rs 38 to 40 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand is looking at opening day business in the range of Rs 30.50 to Rs 32.50 crore, with national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis – collecting Rs 14.50 crore. The Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy has done exceptionally well in CI, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Delhi UP, and has emerged the career best for the actor. Rajhans has done Rs 1.05 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, whereas MovieMax has done Rs 80 lakh for the feature.

Taking all the ratios into account, the first-day business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be in the range of Rs 30 crore to 31 crore, which is an excellent opening for the Anees Bazmee directorial especially in the clash like scenario with a beast like Singham Again. The two films have collectively put up a total of approximately Rs 70 crore, and the hope is on both of them to jump on Saturday and Sunday, to push the three-day business in the North of Rs 200 crore. The trend over the next two days will give an idea of where the two films will settle in the long run.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a HIT film already with this start, as the film is made on a very controlled budget, and it’s now on the film to target the lifetime business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the long run.Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates & actuals shall be updated on Saturday Morning by 11.30 AM!

