OPINION: Decoding Singham Again's Ramayana connection and its impact ahead of Diwali

The release of Singham Again, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, is just around the corner. The trailer, which was released earlier, was filled with various references to Ramayana. It certainly managed to create a lot of intrigue amongst the audience. In this piece, let’s decode the Ramayana connection in the Ajay Devgn starrer and see how it could impact this Diwali release.

Just like Lord Rama did for Mata Sita in Ramayana, Ajay Devgn’s Singham will go to great lengths to save Kareena Kapoor’s Avni in the movie. Arjun Kapoor’s villain is inspired by Ravana. Tiger Shroff, who plays Satya, is shown worshiping Singham just like Lakshmana did to Rama. Ranveer Singh is shown as Lord Hanuman, while Akshay Kumar is Garuda.

I feel like the Ramayana references aren’t just superficial but an important part of the story as Ajay’s character has to follow the clues in the Hindu epic to rescue his wife. Apart from scenes like Ajay finding Kareena’s jewelry and Ranveer touching his feet, the references are also used in the songs and music.

The latest song Jai Bajrangbali contains various scenes inspired by Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Rama. They have been used in a very detailed manner. For example, there is a shot of Ranveer Singh sitting on a coiled rope just like Hanuman on his coiled tail.

Advertisement

In my opinion, if the mythological angle has been used efficiently in the film, it could result in a positive impact and attract the audience to the theaters. The film is releasing in cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024 and there could not be a better time for people to relate to the story.

However, Ramayana has been a reference point for many Bollywood films in recent times. So it is also possible that people might feel it has been overused. But if justified well and in an engaging manner, I think the film could even stand out.

Do you think using the mythological angle could be beneficial for Singham Again or not? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit ‘loved’ Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree; shares why people are attempting more of horror comedy genre