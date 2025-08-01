Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Day 1 Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn's film takes better opening than Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer BUT…

Two new movie sequels, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are released this weekend in cinemas. Both movies struggled to generate a food buzz among the audience, thus, ended up collecting one digit figures on Day 1. Here's the opening day box office comparison of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 has a better opening than Dhadak 2 but…

Advertisement

The Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer has an edge over Dhadak 2 on their opening days. While the comedy sequel collected Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7 crore net on Day 1, the latter ended up doing Rs 3.50 to Rs 4 crore net on the opening day.

Though Son of Sardaar 2 had a better opening, one cannot ignore the fact that Dhadak 2 opted for a controlled release strategy. Due to which the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer romantic drama had nearly half of screens on what Son of Sardaar 2 released.

While an opening of under Rs 15 crore is a low start for a sequel that too starring A-listers, Dhadak 2's Day 1 collections are pretty decent as both are relatively fresh actors who don't have much fan-base, as of now. Don't be surprised if Dhadak 2 witnesses a superb growth and outpaces the final run of Son Of Sardaar 2, it definitely has the potential.

Day 1 box office comparison of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2

Advertisement

Movie Net India Day 1 Son of Sardaar 2 Rs 6.75 crore Dhadak 2 Rs 3.75 crore

Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 playing in cinemas

Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are now available in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.