Sookshmadarshini Box Office Update: Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim starrer approaches Rs 45 crore worldwide in 2 weeks

FIlmmaker M C Jithin, who helmed Nonsense in 2018, recently presented his family thriller, Sookshmadarshini in theaters. Released on November 22, the recently released Malayalam film stars Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. Touted to be inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 classic, Rear Window, Sookshmadarshini has running successfully at the box office.

Sookshmadarshini Touches Rs 45 Crore In Two Weeks Globally

Sookshmadarshini is raking in good money since its opening day at the ticket windows. Nazriya Nazim-starrer is now inching towards Rs 45 crore in two weeks at the worldwide box office. As per latest update, the mystery thriller fetched Rs 25 crore across India and Rs 19 crore overseas, bringing its cume worldwide collection to Rs 44 crore so far.

MC Jithin's latest helmer collected Rs 20 crore in its home state, Kerala till Wednesday (Day 13).

Worldwide Collections Of Sookshmadarshini Are As Follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Collections India Rs 25 crore Overseas Rs 19 crore Worldwide Rs 44 crore in two weeks

Sookshmadarshini Emerges As A Superhit

Within two weeks of its release, Sookshmadarshini has clinched the tag of being a superhit movie. The Malayalam release could have been a blockbuster, provided it performed better in Kerala. Sookshmadarshini had the potential to hit Rs 50 crore worldwide by the end. However, with the arrival of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, the theatrical run of the family thriller is more or less over. Pushpa sequel will hit the screens on December 5, 2024

Advertisement

Watch The Official Trailer Of Sookshmadarshini

All About Sookshmadarshini

Sookshmadarshini is Nazriya Nazim's big comeback to Malayalam cinema after four years. In the family thriller, she plays the role of Priyadarshini, a homemaker in small town. Nazriya as Priyadarshini becomes suspicious of her neighbor, Manuel, played by Basil Joseph and personally investigates after his elderly mother goes missing.

Mollywood Boasts Of High-Content Cinema

Malayalam cinema comprises of several movies that are high on content and cherished till date. The Great Indian Kitchen, Manjummel Boys, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Charlie, and Kishkindha Kaandam are some of the content-driven movies of Mollywood that you can watch.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collections: Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim's mystery thriller continues scoring big, inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark