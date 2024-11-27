Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collections: Basil Joseph, Naziya Nazim's mystery thriller continues scoring big, inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark

The Malayalam film Industry has been in a different league in 2024. After the blockbuster Kishkindha Kaandam, the latest mystery thriller, Sookshmadarshini, starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim in the lead, continues its golden streak at the box office. The movie is heading to cross the Rs 25 crore mark soon globally, emerging as a successful venture.

Sookshmadarshini opens to terrific talk

Sookshmadarshini, directed by MC Jithin, is doing extraordinarily well at the box office. The mystery-thriller opened to extremely positive word-of-mouth from the critics and audience. The terrific talk of the movie is driving its ship to a favorable end.

After a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 10 crore gross at the Indian box office, the movie passed the Monday test with flying colors and added Rs 2 crore to the tally on Day 4. Further, it witnessed a solid hold today (Day 5) and grossed approx—Rs 1.80 crore in India. The total 5-day gross collection of Sookshmadarshini is in the vicinity of Rs 13.80 crore to Rs 14.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Besides an outstanding hold at the local theatrical run, it is also doing well in the foreign markets. The movie has already surpassed the USD 1 Million mark in its opening weekend in overseas locations.

Currently, Sookshmadarshini's worldwide gross collection stands at around Rs 23 crore. It is set to cross the Rs 25 crore mark globally tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

Sookshmadarshini has the potential to hit Rs 50 crore plus globally in the full run

Looking at the solid trend of the movie and glowing demand among the audience, Sookshmadarshini is set for a Blockbuster End at the box office. The movie can gross Rs 50 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run or even go beyond if it stays strong against the wave of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sookshmadarshini emerged as a big comeback for Nazriya Nazim in Mollywood as she returned to the big screens after four years. It will be interesting to see how it fares in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

