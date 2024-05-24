Srikanth Box Office 2 Weeks: Rajkummar Rao film holds supremely; Crosses Rs 30 crores in just 14 days in India

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is now heading towards a lifetime total of around Rs 45 crores nett in India.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on May 24, 2024  |  01:54 AM IST |  410
Rajkummar Rao
Srikanth holds supremely in India, in its second week (Credit: T-Series)
Key Highlight
  • Srikanth crosses Rs 30 crores at the Indian box office in 14 days
  • Srikanth is aiming for a lifetime total of around Rs 45 crores in India
  • Srikanth plays at a theatre near you

Tushar Hiranandani's Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar among others, held exceptionally in the second week at the box office, with a drop of under 30 percent. The Rajkummar Rao movie collected Rs 13.40 crores in its second week and after 2 weeks, it has successfully crossed the nett total of Rs 30 crores and stands at Rs 31.10 crores. 

Srikanth Crosses Rs 30 Crores Nett In India After 2 Weeks; Gears To Be Top Hindi Film For 3rd Consecutive Week

The hold so far has been exceptional. Srikanth will fancy its chances of touching Rs 40 crores by the end of the third week, after which another Rajkummar Rao film, Mr And Mrs Mahi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor will become the most preferred Hindi movie option. The collections that Srikanth is putting up may not seem significant in the larger scheme of things but when 2 Eid releases bundle up with collections of Rs 50 and Rs 60 crores, you graciously accept that the Srikanth Bolla biopic is potentially matching them.

Srikanth Has Set Its Eyes On A 20x Opening Day Multiplier, As The Lifetime Total

Srikanth's opening day was around Rs 2.25 crores nett and for it to do 20 times its opening day number, in its lifetime, is quite an achievement. In the last couple of months, there have been films with collections sub Rs-1.50 crores nett on day 1 do 20 times their opening day but here, the Tushar Hiranandani film is doing the same, but with a much bigger opening day.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Srikanth Is Unlikely To Be Affected By New Movie Arrivals In Its 3rd Week

Srikanth is running concurrently with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bhaiyya Ji, IF, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Garfield Movie and other films. Since the audience for the films mentioned later don't overlap with Srikanth's audience, the movie won't face any sort of a jolt and will continue to attract audience in its own gradual way.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 2.25 crores
2 Rs 4.15 crores
3 Rs 5.25 crores
4 Rs 1.65 crores
5 Rs 1.50 crores
6 Rs 1.50 crores
7 Rs 1.40 crores
8 Rs 1.60 crores
9 Rs 2.80 crores
10 Rs 3.90 crores
11 Rs 1.50 crores
12 Rs 1.25 crores
13 Rs 1.20 crores
14 Rs 1.15 crores
Total Rs 31.10 crores nett in 14 days

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

Advertisement


About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth faced many hardships due to his disabilities but that did not deter him from achieving what he set out to achieve.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications. 

Have you watched Srikanth yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reviews 'special actor' Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth; calls it an 'uplifting story'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles