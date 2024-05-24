Srikanth Box Office 2 Weeks: Rajkummar Rao film holds supremely; Crosses Rs 30 crores in just 14 days in India

Tushar Hiranandani's Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar among others, held exceptionally in the second week at the box office, with a drop of under 30 percent. The Rajkummar Rao movie collected Rs 13.40 crores in its second week and after 2 weeks, it has successfully crossed the nett total of Rs 30 crores and stands at Rs 31.10 crores.

Srikanth Crosses Rs 30 Crores Nett In India After 2 Weeks; Gears To Be Top Hindi Film For 3rd Consecutive Week

The hold so far has been exceptional. Srikanth will fancy its chances of touching Rs 40 crores by the end of the third week, after which another Rajkummar Rao film, Mr And Mrs Mahi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor will become the most preferred Hindi movie option. The collections that Srikanth is putting up may not seem significant in the larger scheme of things but when 2 Eid releases bundle up with collections of Rs 50 and Rs 60 crores, you graciously accept that the Srikanth Bolla biopic is potentially matching them.

Srikanth Has Set Its Eyes On A 20x Opening Day Multiplier, As The Lifetime Total

Srikanth's opening day was around Rs 2.25 crores nett and for it to do 20 times its opening day number, in its lifetime, is quite an achievement. In the last couple of months, there have been films with collections sub Rs-1.50 crores nett on day 1 do 20 times their opening day but here, the Tushar Hiranandani film is doing the same, but with a much bigger opening day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Srikanth Is Unlikely To Be Affected By New Movie Arrivals In Its 3rd Week

Srikanth is running concurrently with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bhaiyya Ji, IF, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, The Garfield Movie and other films. Since the audience for the films mentioned later don't overlap with Srikanth's audience, the movie won't face any sort of a jolt and will continue to attract audience in its own gradual way.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.25 crores 4 Rs 1.65 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.60 crores 9 Rs 2.80 crores 10 Rs 3.90 crores 11 Rs 1.50 crores 12 Rs 1.25 crores 13 Rs 1.20 crores 14 Rs 1.15 crores Total Rs 31.10 crores nett in 14 days

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

Advertisement

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth faced many hardships due to his disabilities but that did not deter him from achieving what he set out to achieve.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

Have you watched Srikanth yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reviews 'special actor' Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth; calls it an 'uplifting story'