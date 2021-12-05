SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be widest Indian release in US – Jr NTR & Ram Charan film to release in 999+ multiplexes

The countdown for the release of India’s biggest film, the SS Rajamouli directed RRR has begun and the exhibition sector is already facing the heat with the demand for the film all across. The period drama featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead is expected to see a record release in almost all major markets across the globe upon it’s release on January 7. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations are jointly distributing the film in the US.

According to trade sources, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make this film reach as many people as possible. “The domestic release is expected to be the widest till date for an Indian film. But that’s not all, the makers are aiming to bring the film in almost 999 multiplexes plus in the US, with an attempt to bring back the audience like never before. The release size in the US will be highest ever for an Indian film till date,” revealed a source.

The period drama marks the return of SS Rajamouli to direction after the historic success of Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion. Apart from the two leads, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in key roles. The makers have unveiled multiple assets till date including the teaser, making and posters and are now gearing up for a grand trailer launch event on December 9.

The overseas belt aside, Jayantilal Gada from Pen had acquired the theatrical distribution right for the northern belt and will be giving the film a massive release in the northern belt. The RRR team has also tied up with a leading multiplex chain in India, and multiple campaigns to bring in the audience to the cinema halls are in the works in the coming month. It’s said to be the costliest Indian films till date and the most awaited and produced by DVV Danayya. It releases in multiple Indian languages on January 7.

