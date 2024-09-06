Stree 2 Box Office Collections 4th Friday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film storms into Rs 500 crore net India club on day 23

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others continued its glory run at the box office as it added Rs 4.50 crore on its 4th Friday. The drop from the previous day is just 10 percent and the movie will see solid growth over the weekend. Stree 2 has officially entered the Rs 500 crore net India club and that is a phenomenal achievement. In the past, only Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal have managed it for their Hindi versions.

Stree 2 Blasts Into The Rs 500 Crore Net India Club On Day 23

Stree 2's hold over the next few weeks will determine whether it will become the highest grossing Indian film in Hindi in India or not. Regardless, given the movie's budget, it is perhaps the biggest money-spinner of Bollywood with profits even higher than Gadar 2. The movie was always going to do great business in India but the overseas business for the movie has also been incredible. It will be doing over 15 million dollars from international circuits and that will positively propel it to a global lifetime of Rs 800 crore.

Stree 2 Is Not Just A Huge Money-Spinner But It Has Also Increased The Anticipation Of Other Films From The Horror-Comedy Universe

Stree 2 has lifted the prospects of all other Maddock Horror Comedy films. The reception that Stree 2 has received will lead to higher acquisition of other films from the universe that Maddock has created. India is slowly turning into an IP based market where successful movie sequels can really shatter records.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore 3rd Friday Rs 9 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 16 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 20 crore 3rd Monday Rs 6.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 5.25 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 5 crore 4th Thursday Rs 5 crore 4th Friday Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 503.25 crore net in 23 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

