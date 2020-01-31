Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha’s film finishes first week at Rs 52.5 Cr

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer released last Friday. The film didn’t really do well in the first week and ended on a low note as per the box office collection.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Report Day 7: and ’s fans were excited to see them reunite on the screen in Remo D’Souza’s dance film, Street Dancer 3D. However, the buzz didn’t translate into good box office numbers for Street Dancer 3D and it ended first week on a low note. While the first day box office collection didn’t touch double digit on first Friday and was Rs 9.50 that ultimately became the reason for overall low collections at the box office despite a good jump on the first weekend.

As per box office India, Street Dancer 3D’s box office collection on Thursday remained as low as Rs 2.75 Crore. Hence, the week concluded for Varun and Shraddha’s film on a low note with the total box office collection after week one at Rs 52.50 Crore. Comparing this with film’s collection on Day 6 which was Rs 3 Crore, the film slumped lower on the first Thursday by 25 Lakhs. The film underperformed if it is compared with the previous one, ABCD 2 in the franchise.

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D marked the second reunion of Varun and Shraddha on the big screen. However, the lack of a good story somewhere became a hurdle in getting out good word of mouth. Also, ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remained strong all through the week which gave a good competition to Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai circuit. Now, with Jawaani Jaaneman’s release today, Varun and Shraddha’s film is expected to slump lower in terms of its collections on the second Friday.

Check out the Street Dancer 3D Box office Collections in detail:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 17 Crore

Monday. Day 4- Rs 4.25 Crore

Tuesday, Day 5- Rs 3.50 Crore

Wednesday, Day 6- Rs 3 Crore

Thursday, Day 7- Rs 2.75 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 52.50 Crore

