Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film shows a great growth on Saturday; Mints Rs 5 Crores

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: After the 2018 film Mulk, and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated again for another hard-hitting film Thappad which hit the cinemas this Friday. Thappad which started off with a slow start with an opening box office occupancy of 10-12%. On day 1, the movie collected Rs 2.75-3 Crores nett at the box office. It showed a lukewarm response on Friday, however, the Taapsee starrer showed good growth on Day 2 i.e on Saturday.

As per Box Office India, Thappad showed a growth of 70% on Saturday and collected Rs 5 Crores nett at the box office. The growth is good on Saturday but it is difficult to say if the movie will show the same growth on Sunday as well. Thappad has overall collected Rs 7.50-7.75 Crores nett which is not bad. The movie has a fair chance of collecting well during weekdays. The collections are best in Delhi NCR and Mumbai but could have been better if the day 1 collection were good. A lot depends on the Monday collection which has to be close to the Friday number of the film.

The other cast of Thappad includes Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and their performances are being liked in the film. Taapsee’s film Thappad managed to beat starrer Panga’s opening day figures but lagged behind ’s Chhapaak. The numbers are sure to improve since there is little competition from last week’s releases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Stay tuned to Thappad’s opening weekend box office collection numbers.

Check out day-wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.85 Crore (Estimated)

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore (Estimated)

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 7.60 Crores (Estimated)

Credits :Box Office India

