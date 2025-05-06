The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Sanjay Dutt's film sees low turnout, hopes rise with Tuesday discounts

The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: The Bhootnii has failed to impress the audience with its spooky narrative. Led by Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, the horror comedy was released on May 1, 2025. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, the new release recently completed five days. The Bhootnii is hoping to get the benefit of Tuesday's discount offer today.

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii has remained a low performer at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 6, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer is expected to witness a minimal rise due to the Tuesday movie ticket offer.

Audiences who prefer watching horror comedies have the option to book the tickets at subsidized rates today. The tickets are available at selected PVR Inox theaters at a price range of Rs 99 to Rs 149 throughout the day.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii earned Rs 2.4 crore in the last five days. With such a low cumulative figure, it is heading towards a disappointing fate. Its box office clash with the rival release, Raid 2, hasn't turned out to be fruitful for the horror comedy. The successful run of Ajay Devgn-led movie has impacted the performance of Sanjay Dutt's film, which has been struggling since the first day.

Co-starring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii is the lowest grosser in the horror comedy genre in Bollywood since last year. In 2024, horror comedies like Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 turned out to be successful ventures.

The Bhootnii also features Nikunj Lotia (BeYouNick) and Aasif Khan in key roles. It was earlier clashing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh. However, the makers averted the clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer while postponing its release date.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

