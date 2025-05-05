Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's movie expects good momentum on crucial Monday

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has smashed the box office with its extraordinary performance. The recently released movie arrived in theaters seven years after the original film, Raid (2018). Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, the crime thriller is expecting good momentum on its crucial Monday.

Raid 2, which hit the screens on May 1, 2025, has been shining at the box office since its opening day. Midday trends of the Raid sequel suggest that it is expecting good momentum on the first Monday due to healthy bookings. The actual figures will be determined based on how the crime thriller holds up throughout the day.

Despite having no high-octane sequences, chartbuster songs or masala elements, Raid 2 has been strongly accepted by the audience. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's film had earned Rs 71 crore in its extended opening weekend.

The sequel has performed better than the original release in the opening weekend. The 2018 film collected Rs 38.75 crore in the first three days of its release.

Raid 2 has a strong star cast and holds franchise value, which has aided the performance of the movie at the box office. The crime thriller about the income tax raid will sustain itself well in the coming days. It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. Notably, the lifetime net business of Raj Kumar Gupta's 2018 directorial remained under this mark, i.e., Rs 98 crore.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 is among the highest opening grossers of 2025 in Bollywood. It has secured the third spot on the list. Chhaava is in the top position, followed by Sikandar, which clinched the second spot.

Raid 2 in theaters

