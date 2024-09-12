Stree 2 Box Office Collection 4th Week: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film adds Rs 34 crore, reaches Rs 533 crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, continues to attract audiences even after a month. The movie has ended its fourth week at the box office on a phenomenal note. As per estimates, the horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik added around Rs 35 crore in its fourth week, taking its cume past the Rs 530 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 adds Rs 34.85 crore in 4th Week, inching to Rs 550 crore mark

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the much-loved horror-comedy is in no mood to slip from the theatres anytime soon. The movie clocked Rs 2.60 crore on its fourth Thursday, i.e., the 29th day of release, a rare case for post-pandemic releases, especially for a mid-budget movie. The final cume of Stree 2 has reached Rs 533.35 crore net at the domestic box office in 29 days, adding Rs 34.85 crore to the tally in the 4th week.

The movie is slowly inching to hit the Rs 550 crore mark, and then it will begin its triumph to top the lifetime Hindi box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 555.50 crore). Stree 2 will have at least three weeks more at the theaters to attain the #1 spot at the Hindi box office by surpassing the Atlee Kumar-directed action drama.

Stree 2 enters 5th Weekend with BOGO offer, targets Rs 800 crore plus finish

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to hit out of the park with Stree 2. Maddock Films has officially announced a Buy-One-Get-One offer for the 5th weekend to boost admissions and tackle the business against the new releases.

If we go by the current scenario, Stree 2 is expected to add another Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore in its 5th weekend and smash the magical number of Rs 550 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the new releases The Buckingham Murders, ARM, and Tumbbad (re-release) can stand against the wave of Stree 2 or not.

Stree 2 has already smashed a global box office collection of Rs 760 crore. The movie is targeting to enter the Rs 800 crore club by the end of its release.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 66.75 crore 4th Weekend Rs 23.50 crore 4th Monday Rs 3.15 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 2.85 crore 4th Wednesday Rs 2.75 crore 4th Thursday Rs 2.60 crore Total Rs 533.35 crore net in 29 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

