The Conjuring: Last Rites India Box Office: Vera Farmiga's horror flick enters second weekend with another drop, nears the 70 crore mark

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer The Conjuring: Last Rites is performing decently after a solid start in India. The movie opened with a record Rs 16.90 crore, becoming the biggest opener among the Hollywood horror films at the Indian box office. It wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 49.57 crore net, including paid previews of Rs 42 lakhs, followed by a downward trajectory on the weekdays.

The Conjuring: Last Rites added Rs 16.25 crore from Monday to Thursday, wrapping its opening week at Rs 65.82 crore. The horror movie has now entered its second weekend, maintaining a steady run at the box office. According to estimates, The Conjuring: Last Rites witnessed a 25 percent drop today and netted Rs 2.00 crore, taking the total 8-day cume to Rs 67.82 crore net in India.

Can The Conjuring: Last Rites hit the Rs 100 crore net mark in India?

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to have a good jump on its second Saturday and Sunday. It is likely to wrap its second weekend in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore to Rs 72 crore net. Achieving Rs 100 crore net mark looks tough now, as per its current trends.

Let's see how the movie performs further and then against Jolly LLB 3, which is slated for September 19 release.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs 0.42 crore 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.45 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 67.82 crore net in India

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

