Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India

While The Conjuring: Last Rites is witnessing a positive box office run in India, all eyes are now on the upcoming releases. We bring you the latest predictions on the opening day figures of upcoming movies from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3, to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. One must note that these predictions vary from week to week and are solely based on the current trends, buzz, and promotional assets of the movies.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle set to script history, Jolly LLB 3 targets a start of Rs 14 crore

Scheduled to release on September 12, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is witnessing historic pre-sales at the Indian box office. The Japanese anime is expected to storm an opening in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore net, depending on its showcasing. It has surpassed the highest-grossing Anime movies in India, in its advance pre-sales only.

The next big Hindi release is Jolly LLB 3, which is arriving on September 18. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer courtroom drama has a good buzz and hype among the audience. Pinkvilla predicts its opening net collection in the vicinity of Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore.

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is also releasing along with Jolly LLB 3. Starring Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, the action drama is expected to open in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. Its fate will depend on its word-of-mouth and audience reception.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari eyes double-digit opening, Thama and Dhurandhar target solid start

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy drama has generated a decent buzz among the audience. The movie is likely to open around Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 11.50 crore. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is releasing on October 1st, in a clash with Kantara Chapter One.

The next big release, Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, targets an opening of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be a solid start for the horror-comedy drama that is set to release during the festive season. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore, as tragic love stories are the season's new flavor. The movie is expected to surprise at the box office. Farhan Akhtar starrer military drama 120 Bahadur is eyeing Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore net on its opening day.

The biggest dark horse of 2025 is Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the action drama has the potential to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The movie is likely to open big in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore. It is releasing in a clash with Shahid Kapoor’s action film with Vishal Bharadwaj on December 5, 2025.

The Day 1 India Box Office Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under:

Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction September 12 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Rs 15.00 - Rs 17.00 crore September 19 Nishaanchi Rs 0.50 - Rs 0.75 crore September 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 13.00 - Rs 15.00 crore October 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Rs 10.50 - Rs 11.50 crore October 17 Thama Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore October 21 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 7.00 - Rs 8.00 crore November 21 120 Bahadur Rs 3.00 - Rs 4.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

