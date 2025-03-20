The Diplomat Box Office India Day 7: John Abraham's political entertainer nets Rs 1.3 crore on Friday; to enter 2nd weekend tomorrow

Released on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat has been running in theaters for a week. In the political thriller, actor John Abraham plays the role of Indian diplomat, JP Singh. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the recently released film has completed its first week of theatrical run with a moderate business.

The Diplomat Earns Rs 1.30 Crore On Day 7; Ends First Week

Directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, The Diplomat has earned Rs 1.30 crore on seventh day at the box office. It maintained same figure on Day 7 as it earned on sixth day while showing no signs of improvement.

The Diplomat had a decent opening weekend at the box office. After three days of its release, John Abraham-starrer witnessed a significant drop in its business in the first week.

India Net Collections Of The Diplomat Are Listed Below:

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 4.5 crore Day 3 Rs 4.75 crore Day 4 Rs 1.50 crore Day 5 Rs 1.40 crore Day 6 Rs 1.30 crore Day 7 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 18.75 crore

The Diplomat Performs Moderately But Better Than Vedaa

The Diplomat, which is running parallel to Chhaava, has maintained a moderate hold at the box office since its release. However, John Abraham's latest movie about diplomacy has fared better than his last release, Vedaa. The 2024 actioner was a disaster at the box office.

It is yet to be seen how The Diplomat will perform in the second weekend, which begins tomorrow. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the film will experience a downward trend as many cinephiles will prefer the Indian Premier League over the recently released political thriller.

Advertisement

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.