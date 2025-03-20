The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 7 Trends: John Abraham's political thriller ends first week on below average note; all eyes on its clash with IPL

The Diplomat is being screened in theaters while running parallel to holdover release, Chhaava. The political action thriller is headlined by John Abraham alongside Raksha Bandhan actor Sadia Khateeb who plays a crucial role in it. The Diplomat has ended its first week on below average note. It will have to face IPL in second weekend.

The Diplomat Performs Below Average In First Week

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat has maintained a low hold at the box office in the first week. While John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer opened with above expectations, the film couldn't gain momentum in the later days. The political thriller will have a nominal drop on seventh day.

Going by the trends, The Diplomat is expected to have Rs 10 lakh drop on Thursday from what it earned on the sixth day. The film earned Rs 17.45 crore net business in the last six days.

The Diplomat Requires Strong Push Amid Its Clash With IPL

Backed under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment, The Diplomat would require strong push in the second weekend to improve its performance at the box office. It is yet to be seen how John Abraham's co-production will be able to manage amid its clash with the Indian Premiere League, which starts from Saturday, March 21.

The Diplomat is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations and explores the theme of diplomacy. John Abraham plays the role of JP Singh, an Indian diplomat working in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. The film also features actors, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.