Box Office: Will the encouraging theatrical reception of John Abraham's The Diplomat result in the strong opening of Tehran?

John Abraham, who was last seen in Vedaa, is entertaining the audience with his new release, The Diplomat this year. The political action thriller has been surprisingly a decent performer at the box office. Let's analyze if the encouraging theatrical reception of John Abraham's The Diplomat result in the strong opening of Tehran.

Decoding The Diplomat's Impact On Tehran's Opening

Released on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat opened at Rs 4 crore on Friday. Also starring Sadia Khateeb, John Abraham's headliner has received positive word of mouth. Cinegoers are stepping in theaters in a reasonably good number.

While The Diplomat is performing so far so good, after its run, all eyes will be on John Abraham's next film, Tehran. The strong reception of Shivam Nair's helmer proves that John has the potential to bring another successful venture in the same genre.

Also starring Manushi Chhillar, the geo political thriller requires powerful narrative to be able to sustain well. Moreover, the political thriller based in Iran should be released around a festival to earn a respectable business. Also, Tehran being backed by Maddock Films will work in its favor as the production house has given blockbusters like Stree 2 and Chhaava. Dinesh Vijan's upcoming production can have a strong opening based on these factors.

Delving Into The Diplomat's Box Office Performance So Far

The Diplomat, which arrived in cinemas on Holi, came a month after the holdover release of Chhaava. John Abraham-led movie is expected to become the next successful venture of Bollywood in 2025, provided it continues to maintain good hold. The new film earned Rs 13.25 crore in its opening weekend, while surpassing Vedaa. The 2024 movie earned Rs 9.55 crore net business in the first three days.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

